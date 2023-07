Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Dynamic Security Inc. to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of a security officer who contends that she was wrongfully terminated and subjected to pregnancy- and gender-based discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-00310, Mobley v. Dynamic Security Inc.

Business Services

July 18, 2023, 7:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Jill Mobley

defendants

Dynamic Security Inc

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination