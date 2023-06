New Suit - Patent

AT&T was sued for patent infringement on Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Zeisler PLLC and Machat & Associates on behalf of Mobility Workx, alleges that the defendant's 4G and 5G services and related technology infringe three patents owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00594, Mobility Workx LLC v. AT&T Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

June 23, 2023, 7:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Mobility Workx, LLC

Zeisler PLLC

defendants

At&T Communications LLC

At&T Corp

At&T Inc

At&T Mobility, LLC

At&T Services Inc

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims