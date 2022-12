New Suit - Consumer

FedEx was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Negovan Law, asserts that approximately half of a shipment of cell phones had been stolen before the pallet was delivered to plaintiffs Mobile Traders and YSR Wireless. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23943, Mobile Traders, Inc. et al v. Federal Express Corporation.