Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against NFP Healthcare Industry Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the McKee Law Firm on behalf of Mobile Pediatrics Inc., accuses the defendant of failing to disclose that additional money would be necessary to update coverage, resulting in business interruption for the plaintiff. The case is 2:22-cv-03810, Mobile Pediatrics, Inc. v. NFP Healthcare Industry Insurance Services, Inc.

Health Care

October 11, 2022, 7:56 PM