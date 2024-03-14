Who Got The Work

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, has turned to attorney Melissa R. Smith of Gillam & Smith to fight a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 16 in Texas Eastern District Court by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Mobile Health Innovative Solutions, asserts a single patent related to electric load forecasting. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:24-cv-00106, Mobile Health Innovative Solutions, LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., et al.

Technology

March 14, 2024, 9:53 AM

