Heidi Keefe, Phillip Morton and Liz Stameshkin of Cooley have entered appearances for Meta Platforms in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts six patents related to wireless communication, was filed Feb. 14 in California Northern District Court by Spencer Fane and Lynch, Chappell & Alsup on behalf of Mobile Data Technologies. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson, is 3:24-cv-00896, Mobile Data Technologies LLC v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
February 29, 2024, 8:22 AM