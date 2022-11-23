New Suit - Patent

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts a family of patents related to a method for management of information content, was brought by Spencer Fane on behalf of Mobile Data Technologies LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-00244, Mobile Data Technologies LLC v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.

Technology

November 23, 2022, 1:56 PM