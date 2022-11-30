Who Got The Work

Steven A. Burns, Chuck A. Burkhart and Sean W. Shirley from Balch & Bingham have stepped in to represent Alabama Power Company, a Southern Company subsidiary, in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in Alabama Southern District Court by the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of environmental advocacy group Mobile Baykeeper Inc., seeks to challenge the closure plan of Alabama Power to permanently store millions of tons of coal ash and toxic pollutants in an unlined, leaking impoundment at its James M. Barry Electric Plant in Bucks, Alabama. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kristi K. Dubose, is 1:22-cv-00382, Mobile Baykeeper, Inc. v. Alabama Power Company.

Energy

November 30, 2022, 7:15 AM