Southern Company subsidiary Alabama Power, an electric power distribution company, was hit with an environmental lawsuit Monday in Alabama Southern District Court. The court case was filed by the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of environmental advocacy group Mobile Baykeeper Inc. The lawsuit seeks to challenge the closure plan of Alabama Power to permanently store millions of tons of coal ash and toxic pollutants in an unlined, leaking impoundment at its James M. Barry Electric Plant in Bucks, Alabama. The lawsuit contends that the coal ash will continue to leach pollutants into public waters. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00382, Mobile Baykeeper, Inc. v. Alabama Power Company.

September 26, 2022, 4:11 PM