New Suit

JPMorgan Chase was slapped with a civil RICO lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court arising from the alleged manipulation of the precious metals market. The court case, filed by Podhurst Orseck on behalf of Comprosuoro S.A. de C.V. and Martin Mobarak Prado, accuses JPMorgan of manipulating the silver market through deceptive trading practices including spoofing, which is the practice of placing and quickly canceling orders to create a false sense of high demand. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07582, Mobarak Prado et al v. JPMorgan Chase & Co.