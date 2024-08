Who Got The Work

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partner Jenny Alyssa Covington has entered an appearance for CooperCompanies, a medical device maker comprised of CooperVision and CooperSurgical, in a pending product liability lawsuit. The court action, filed July 9 in California Northern District Court by Girard Sharp on behalf of two anonymous plaintiffs, is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of plaintiffs whose embryos died during in-vitro fertilization due to alleged contamination of the defendant's embryo culture media lots, which were recalled in Dec. 2023. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 3:24-cv-04122, M.N. et al v. CooperSurgical, Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 26, 2024, 1:37 PM

Plaintiffs

M.N.

O.P.

Plaintiffs

Girard Sharp

Defendants

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

Nature of Claim: 367/over product liability claims