Morris, Manning & Martin hosted its ninth annual MMM Cheers wine tasting May 19 at the InterContinental Hotel in Atlanta. This year's event benefitted Purple Pansies, a nonprofit that funds clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and provides immediate support to the families of patients. The event brought in more than $121,000 from ticket sales, donations, drawings and an online silent auction—breaking previous fundraising records for the event.

June 05, 2023, 7:36 PM

