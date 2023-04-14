New Suit - Personal Injury

The U.S. government was slapped with a lawsuit on Thursday in Rhode Island District Court over former president Donald Trump's 2018 Family Separation Policy. Under the policy, families seeking asylum at the U.S. border were deliberately split apart and detained in separate facilities in an effort to deter illegal immigration. The suit, brought by Ropes & Gray on behalf of two parents and their minor children, seeks recovery for emotional damages under the Federal Tort Claims Act. The case is 1:23-cv-00158, M.M.C., on Her Behalf and on Behalf of Her Minor Children, M.C.C. and A.T.C. and N.A.B., on His Own Behalf and on Behalf of His Minor Child. N.A.C., v. United States of America.

Government

April 14, 2023, 5:22 AM

