New Suit - Contract

Beverlye Crossings Apartments GP and Wellington Housing Investments were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, which seeks an order winding up a real estate partnership and compelling the sale of its property, was filed by Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott and Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on behalf of MMA Beverlye Crossings and MuniMae SLP II. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11371, MMA Beverlye Crossings LLC et al. v. Beverlye Crossings Apartments GP LLC et al.

Real Estate

August 25, 2022, 7:28 PM