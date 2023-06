Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Carolina Casualty Insurance, a W.R. Berkley company, and other defendants to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Strauss Troy on behalf of M&M Service Station Equipment Specialist, arises from a vehicle collision that destroyed nearly a dozen gas pumps. The case is 2:23-cv-00085, M&M Service Station Equipment Specialist, Inc. v. Sinkular, ELS, LLC et al.

Insurance

June 27, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

M&M Service Station Equipment Specialist, Inc.

defendants

Carolina Casualty Insurance Company

Mark Sinkular, ELS, LLC

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct