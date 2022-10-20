New Suit - Contract

MedMen Enterprises, a cannabis retailer and delivery service, Future Transactions Holdings and MM Enterprises USA sued Thor 942 Fulton Street Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over a lease dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Guzov LLC, seeks a judgment declaring the lease and guaranties void and unenforceable against Illinois-based cannabis dispensary Future Transactions. According to the suit, recreational sales of marijuana became legal in Illinois in Jan. 2020, but the 'distribution and sale of marijuana and the lease of real estate exclusively for such purposes is still illegal under federal law.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08905, MM Enterprises USA, LLC et al v. Thor 942 Fulton Street, LLC.

Cannabis

October 20, 2022, 5:50 AM