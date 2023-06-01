New Suit - Employment

Field Asset Services, Xome Field Services and Cyprexx Services were hit with a wage-and-hour lawsuit on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Shah and Olivier & Schreiber on behalf of Rebecca Mladinich and Rick Mladinich, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of misclassifying janitors and maintenance workers as independent contractors. The case is 4:23-cv-02728, Mladinich et al. v. Field Asset Services Inc. et al.

Real Estate

June 01, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebecca Mladinich

Rick Mladinich

Plaintiffs

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

Cyprexx Services, LLC

Field Asset Services, Inc.

Field Asset Services, LLC

Xome Field Services LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches