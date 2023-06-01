New Suit - Employment

Miller Shah LLP and Olivier & Schreiber filed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Cyprexx Services, Field Asset Services and other defendants in California Northern District Court on Thursday. The complaint was filed on behalf of Rebecca Mladinich and Rick Mladinich, who are alleging that the defendants misclassified them as independent contractors, failed to pay overtime and violated several other labor laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02728, Mladinich v. Field Asset Services Inc.

Business Services

June 01, 2023, 8:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebecca Mladinich

Rick Mladinich

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

Cyprexx Services, LLC

Field Asset Services, Inc.

Field Asset Services, LLC

Xome Field Services LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches