Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against roofing contractor Kemper System America Inc. to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged unpaid invoices, was filed by Barrow & Grimm on behalf of M.L. Jones LLC. The case is 4:23-cv-00150, M.L. Jones, LLC v. Kempersystem America, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

April 12, 2023, 4:19 PM

Plaintiffs

M.L.Jones, LLC

Plaintiffs

Barrow Grimm

defendants

Kempersystem America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract