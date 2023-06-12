Who Got The Work

Stites & Harbison member Erika R. Barnes has entered an appearance for First American Title Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed April 27 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Bulso PLC on behalf of MKA Exchange Powell and KT Powell, challenges a denial of coverage for the expense of relocating a gas line on the plaintiffs' property in order to continue construction work. According to the complaint, the gas line was not revealed in a survey when the plaintiffs purchased the property. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:23-cv-00423, Mka Exchange Powell LLC et al v. First American Title Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

June 12, 2023, 4:38 AM

Plaintiffs

KT Powell, LLLP

Mka Exchange Powell LLC

Plaintiffs

Bulso PLC

defendants

First American Title Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Stites & Harbison

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute