New Suit

First American Title Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Bulso PLC on behalf of MKA Exchange Powell and KT Powell, challenges a denial of coverage for the expense of relocating a gas line on the plaintiffs' property in order to continue construction work. According to the complaint, the gas line was not revealed in a survey when the plaintiffs purchased the property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00423, MKA Exchange Powell LLC et al. v. First American Title Insurance Co.

Banking & Financial Services

April 27, 2023, 7:22 PM

KT Powell, LLLP

Mka Exchange Powell LLC

Bulso PLC

First American Title Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute