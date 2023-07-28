Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Larzelere Picou Wells Simpson Lonero on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Security National Insurance Co., a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Hudson, Potts & Bernstein on behalf of MJ Superstore LLC doing business as Furniture Expo. The case is 3:23-cv-00621, MJ Superstore, LLC v. Security National Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 28, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

MJ Superstore, LLC

defendants

Security National Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Larzelere Picou Wells Simpson Lonero

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute