Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall Booth Smith on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc., a commercial truck repair and mechanical services provider, and Speedco Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Watson Law on behalf of MJ Modern Trucking Inc., accuses the defendants of failing to service its trucks which led to lost revenues in excess of $40,000. The case is 1:23-cv-00898, MJ Modern Trucking, Inc. v. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. et al.

Business Services

March 03, 2023, 5:32 AM