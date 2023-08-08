New Suit - Contract

M.J. Electric, an electrical contractor and subsidiary of Quanta Services, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against TSG New Orleans d/b/a TSG Management Services on Aug. 8 in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, seeks payment for inspection services in Puerto Rico provided under a subcontract in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03218, M.J. Electric LLC v. TSG New Orleans LLC.

Construction & Engineering

August 08, 2023, 4:20 PM

M.J. Electric, LLC

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

Tsg New Orleans, LLC d/b/a Tsg Management Services

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract