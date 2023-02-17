New Suit - Trade Secrets

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Miyoko's PBC, a vegan cheese and butter company. The suit targets the company's former CEO Miyoko Schinner for allegedly misappropriating confidential information and copying the data to her personal cloud after the board of directors unanimously agreed to terminate her as CEO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00711, Miyoko's, PBC v. Schinner.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 17, 2023, 11:31 AM