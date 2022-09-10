Who Got The Work

Margaret A. Dale and Hadassa R. Waxman of Proskauer Rose have stepped in as defense counsel to Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico in a pending lawsuit related to a public records request involving a water infrastructure project. The action was filed July 27 in Puerto Rico District Court by White & Case; Casellas Alcover & Burgos PSC; and Casellas, Alcover & Burgos PSC on behalf of Miya Water Projects Netherlands B.V. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pedro A. Delgado-Hernande, is 3:22-cv-01358, Miya Water Projects Netherlands B.V. v. Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 10, 2022, 10:24 AM