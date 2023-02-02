Removed To Federal Court

Peloton Interactive, the at-home fitness equipment and interactive media brand, on Tuesday removed a collective employment action to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Quinn Logue LLC and Jordan Richards PLLC on behalf of individuals formerly employed within the past three years by Peloton as field specialists who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. Peloton is represented by Seyfarth Shaw. The case is 2:23-cv-00156, Mittwol v. Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 02, 2023, 5:28 AM