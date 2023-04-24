New Suit - Trade Secrets

Marketing analytics company Mittera Group filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former Vice President of Sales Curt Callen on Monday in Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Fredrikson & Byron, accuses Cullen of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Sandy Alexander Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00135, Mittera Group Inc. v. Sandy Alexander Inc. et al.

Business Services

April 24, 2023, 6:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Mittera Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fredrikson & Byron

defendants

Curt Callen

Sandy Alexander, Inc.

nature of claim: 880/