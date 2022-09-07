New Suit

Vertiv, a provider of equipment and maintenance services, was sued for negligence on Wednesday in Alabama Northern District Court in connection with an explosion at a manufacturing plant in Decatur, Alabama. The complaint alleges that Vertiv negligently failed to detect battery deterioration which led to poor functioning of an electrical system and triggered the explosion. The suit was filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Tokio Marine Insurance and seeks $18.7 million in subrogation claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01142, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. of America et al. v. Vertiv Corp.

Insurance

September 07, 2022, 5:13 PM