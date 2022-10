New Suit

Clyde & Co. filed a lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. The suit, for cargo damage, names North America Terminal and Stevedoring Services LLC and Ports America. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07167, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd v. North America Terminal and Stevedoring Services LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 03, 2022, 4:42 PM