MiTek Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary which creates software and machinery for the construction industry, filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Mike McIntosh on Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Littler Mendelson, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Eagle Metal Products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00960, MiTek Inc. v. McIntosh.

Construction & Engineering

August 01, 2023, 7:28 PM

Plaintiffs

MiTek Inc.

Plaintiffs

Littler Mendelson

defendants

Mike McIntosh

880/