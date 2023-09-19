Who Got The Work

Jamie L. Bracewell, Diane S. Robben and Katherine Melzer of Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard have entered appearances for Anderson Hospital in a pending medical malpractice lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 1 in Illinois Southern District Court by the Zayed Law Offices on behalf of the Estate of Sandra Jean Missey, who contends that the defendants negligently failed to timely diagnose the plaintiff with lung cancer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle, is 3:23-cv-02658, Mitchell v. USA et al.

Health Care

September 19, 2023, 8:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Alexis Mitchell

Plaintiffs

Zayed Law Offices

defendants

Anderson Hospital

Michael J Wilson

Michael J. Wilson, M.D.

United States of America

USA

defendant counsels

Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard

Kamykowski & Taylor

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims