New Suit - Employment

TravelCenters of America, a publicly traded truck stop and service center company, and other defendants were sued Friday in Missouri Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00458, Mitchell v. Travel Centers of America et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 30, 2023, 7:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Amanda Marion Mitchell

defendants

Travel Centers of America

Carrie

Richard

Sam M. T.

Tracy Waddel

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination