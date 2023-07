New Suit - Employment Class Action

Sirius XM Satellite Radio was hit with a wage and hour class action on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Brown LLC and Sommers Schwartz, alleges that the company failed to compensate hourly-paid customer service representatives for required pre- and post-shift activities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06092, Mitchell v. Sirius XM Radio, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 14, 2023, 8:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Kellee Mitchell

Plaintiffs

Brown, LLC

defendants

Sirius XM Radio, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations