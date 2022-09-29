Who Got The Work

Benjamin P. Glass of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for boat building company Sea Fox Boat in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Aug. 15 in South Carolina District Court by the Wigger Law Firm on behalf of Frank W. Mitchell III. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks, is 2:22-cv-02690, Mitchell v. Sea Fox Boat Company, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 29, 2022, 11:39 AM