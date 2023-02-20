Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Schilli Corporation d/b/a Bulk Transport Company to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Dennis L. Richard on behalf of an individual who contends that Bulk Transport terminated his employment after he refused to violate the Department of Transportation's hours of service. The case is 5:23-cv-00207, Mitchell v. Schilli Corporation d/b/a Bulk Transport Company.

Transportation & Logistics

February 20, 2023, 5:21 AM