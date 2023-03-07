New Suit - Employment

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York and its top officers were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Cochran Firm on behalf of former COO Samuel Ricarlos Mitchell Jr., who was allegedly subjected to disparate treatment based on his age, race, color, disability and gender. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01932, Mitchell v. Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 07, 2023, 4:51 PM