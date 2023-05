Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morrison Mahoney LLC on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, an Amazon company through MGM, to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Sheff & Cook on behalf of a background actor who alleges that she tripped and fell while working on a set. The case is 4:23-cv-40059, Mitchell v. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 11, 2023, 5:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Rose Mitchell

defendants

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.,

defendant counsels

Morrison Mahoney

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims