New Suit - Class Action

Meta Platforms was hit with a digital privacy class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, accuses the defendant of tracking users' internet activity by injecting JavaScript code onto third-party web pages when a user opens an HTML file within the Facebook, Instagram or Messenger apps. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05267, Mitchell v. Meta Platforms Inc.

Technology

September 15, 2022, 7:33 PM