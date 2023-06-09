Removed To Federal Court

Management & Training Corp., a private prisons and Job Corps center management contractor, on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court. The suit was brought by James Hawkins APLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided with proper meal or rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. Management & Training is represented by Jackson Lewis. The case is 2:23-cv-04536, Mitchell v. Management & Training Corporation.

