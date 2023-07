Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maynard Nexsen on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lyndon Southern Insurance and Tsance Williams to South Carolina District Court. The suit, for personal injuries arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Parker Law Group on behalf of Warden Mary Mitchell. The case is 2:23-cv-03327, Mitchell v. Lyndon Southern Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 13, 2023, 11:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Warden Mary Mitchell

Plaintiffs

Parker Law Group (walt)

defendants

Lyndon Southern Insurance Company

Tsance Williams

defendant counsels

Nexsen Pruet

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute