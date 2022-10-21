New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by DiCello Levitt Gutzler and Ben Crump Law on behalf of Jennifer Mitchell, alleges that phthalates and other endocrine disrupting chemicals in the defendants' hair products caused the plaintiff to develop uterine cancer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05815, Mitchell v. L'Oreal USA Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 21, 2022, 6:27 PM