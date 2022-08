New Suit - Employment Class Action

Berger Montague and Bohrer Brady LLC filed an employment class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, pursues claims against Conduit Global Inc. and KGB USA Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-03283, Mitchell v. Kgb USA Inc. et al.

Business Services

August 17, 2022, 4:56 PM