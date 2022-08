Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Maloney Lauersdorf Reiner on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial to Oregon District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Dwyer Williams Cherkoss Attorneys on behalf of Amanda Mitchell. The case is 6:22-cv-01175, Mitchell v. Hartford Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 8:38 PM