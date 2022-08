Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Ecolab, the Minnesota-based hygiene services company, to California Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney George Moschopoulos on behalf of Bret Mitchell, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after being denied a religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The case is 1:22-cv-01088, Mitchell v. Ecolab, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 26, 2022, 6:40 PM