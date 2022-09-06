Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jenner & Block on Tuesday removed a class action against Synchrony Financial and Credit Solutions LLC to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Great Lakes Consumer Law Firm and Community Lawyers LLC, alleges that the defendants unlawfully arrange payments through debt collectors, then cancel those arrangements in violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case is 1:22-cv-04749, Mitchell v. Credit Solutions, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 06, 2022, 1:39 PM