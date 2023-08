Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Cedarhurst of Godfrey Management to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Pratt & Tobin on behalf of a former cook who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for notifying the company that she would be filing a workers comp claim after developing work-related carpal tunnel syndrome. The case is 3:23-cv-02663, Mitchell v. Cedarhurst of Godfrey Management LLC et al.

Illinois

August 02, 2023, 4:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth K Mitchell

defendants

Cedarhurst of Godfrey Management, LLC

Kariann Lindow-Oller

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches