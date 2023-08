Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against HCA Management Services and other defendants to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed by Guidry Law Firm on behalf of an employee who contends that she was terminated for raising concerns that HCA had concealed material information from state regulators. The case is 3:23-cv-00493, Mitchell v. Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America, LLC et al.

Health Care

August 07, 2023, 6:01 PM

Rebecca Mitchell

Guidry Law Firm

HCA Management Services, LP

Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America, LLC

Capital Division, Inc.

Chippenham & Johnston-Willis Hospitals, Inc.

Coscorp, LLC

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

Roberts & Stevens PA

Roberts Stevens

