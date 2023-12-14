Kelley Kronenberg partners Michael E. Hill and William R. DeJean have stepped in as defense counsel to Allstate Indemnity Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a hail and windstorm, was filed Oct. 30 in Louisiana Middle District Court by the Joubert Law Firm on behalf of Sandra Mitchell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Degravelles, is 3:23-cv-01538, Mitchell v. Allstate Indemnity Company.
Insurance
December 14, 2023, 8:04 AM