Who Got The Work

Kelley Kronenberg partners Michael E. Hill and William R. DeJean have stepped in as defense counsel to Allstate Indemnity Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a hail and windstorm, was filed Oct. 30 in Louisiana Middle District Court by the Joubert Law Firm on behalf of Sandra Mitchell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Degravelles, is 3:23-cv-01538, Mitchell v. Allstate Indemnity Company.

Insurance

December 14, 2023, 8:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Sandra Mitchell

Plaintiffs

Joubert Law Firm, A.P.L.C.

defendants

Allstate Indemnity Company

defendant counsels

Kelley Kronenberg

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute