New Suit

The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in South Dakota District Court. The case, concerning hail and wind damage claims, was brought by Johnson, Janklow & Abdallah on behalf Mitchell Storage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-04014, Mitchell Storage, LLC v. The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 25, 2023, 7:49 PM